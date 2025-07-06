Here's a big twist in 'Panchayat Season 5', Neena Gupta says 'script leak ho gayi'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who plays the feisty Manju Devi in the hit series 'Panchayat,' made a surprising revelation, the script for season 5 has already been leaked!

In a candid moment during our conversation with the cast, IANS revealed an upcoming twist from the series — and upon hearing it, Neena Gupta laughed and admitted that the script has already been leaked.

We asked the cast, “In this season, there are three burning questions fans are eager to know. First, who will win the elections? Second, how far will Sachiv ji and Rinky ji’s love story go? And third, will Sachiv ji finally crack the exam or not? Could you shed some light on any of these?”

Replying to this, writer Chandan Kumar stated, “There are three questions, and one more is, who shot Pradhan Ji? So, I think, you have to watch the season for all four questions. You will get a lot of answers. And those answers will come with some twists. Some will be straightforward, and some will be twists. And, I think, that will make a good season 4.”

Neena then asked us, “What do you think? Who will win?” We replied, “We think Manju Devi will win. But after that, something unexpected might happen.” Hearing this, Gupta laughed and said, “The script has leaked. Get ready for the next season — the script has already leaked!”

Further, when asked whether the script for Season 4 was ready before Season 3 had even released, the writer confirmed, “Yes, I had already started writing. By the time Season 3 came out, a significant portion of the script was already complete. And just a few months later, after the monsoon, we were on the sets shooting for the next season.”

On a related note, "Panchayat Season 4," which premiered on June 24, picked up the story of Abhishek Tripathi, fondly known as Sachivji, in the village of Phulera. This season dives deeper into the political landscape, centering around the upcoming elections and the intensifying rivalry between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan.

