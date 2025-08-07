August 07, 2025 10:42 PM हिंदी

Here is what Vidya Malavade eats in a day

Her day starts at 6 am with small laddoos made from a combination of Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Moringa goli in coconut oil.

At 6:15 am, before yoga, Vidya eats a homemade ghee sattu jaggery laddoo.

For post-workout, she takes Ashgourd juice or coconut water or beet, carrot, ginger, lime juice at 9 am, followed by soaked nuts, a date, pomegranate, and 1 more fruit, along with a protein shake at 9 :30 am.

Between 1 pm and 2 pm, Vidya has her lunch, which usually includes Tofu, sprouts, a veggie with homemade curd and methi millet, along with roti.

She finishes her lunch with a small sesame jaggery laddo for her joints.

Vidya informed that she included Kulith in her diet because she is suffering from a teeny kidney stone, and horse gram helps in dissolving it.

She has her dinner at 6 pm with a besan chilla stuffed with veggies and tofu and mint chintney.

As she feels like having something sweet after her meals, Vidya enjoys a small fruit like eliche banana at the end.

Post dinner, she has a digestive tea with 2/ 3 cups of ginger, lemongrass, saunf, mint leaves, with just a pinch of green tea leaves. The fragrant tea helps relieve gas bloating.

Vidya revealed that she does not snack in between. She is done with her dinner by 6: 30 pm, and eats her meals pretty much at the same time every day.

Not just that she sleeps by 10 pm and wakes up between 4: 30- 5: 30 am every day, that too without an alarm clock.

Vidya admitted that she has her "treat days", but 85% of her diet is clean and home-cooked.

--IANS

pm/

