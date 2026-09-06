Helly Shah says she saw herself evolve as artiste while working on ‘Chumbak’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Chumbak’, has said that she saw herself evolve as an artiste while working on the show.

The show marks her full-fledged comedy role. While she has earlier done some work in the space of comedy, it was her part in ‘Chumbak’ that offered her an opportunity to step into a different realm.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Arjun Bijlani, Anant Joshi, Delnaaz Irani and Amyra Dastur during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai. She recollected how she was offered the part.

She told IANS, “For me, this character is very different. I have done some work in the space of comedy but a character like Twinkle, I don't think I've ever touched it. While playing this part, I realised I could do comedy. I could at least try. Because as Anant said, whatever we did was based on what the makers narrated to us. He's actually extracted everything from all of us. And it's been a pleasure because I explored this comedy side of me which I didn't know existed. Or I could even try doing it. I have seen myself evolve while shooting for this show”.

“It was just so precious because the makers called me and said that it is happening. It was Navratri, and I was getting ready to play Garba”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had opened up on her transition from television to OTT, and how she navigated the path. For actors transitioning from television to other mediums, breaking away from preconceived notions can often be one of the biggest challenges. Having built a strong fan following through television, Helly acknowledged that being labelled a “TV actress” is something many actors continue to face even after exploring new formats.

‘Chumbak’ is set to release on September 10 on Netflix.

--IANS

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