Helen Mirren: I could have been a racing car driver

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren is "foolishly vain" about her motoring skills and said that she could have been a “racing car driver.”

The 80-year-old actress said: "I’m rather foolishly vain about my driving. I’m sure I could have been a racing car driver.”

Mirren, who is married to director Taylor Hackford, turned 80 last month, she insisted she doesn't "recognise" birthdays because "life rolls on" and isn't interested in extravagant celebrations, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Honestly, I don’t celebrate birthdays. I don’t recognise them because life just rolls on,.

“I expect to be very, very nicely treated on my birthday. That’s all I want. Cup of tea in bed in the morning,” she told People Magazine.

Mirren said she doesn't expect a lie-in if she does get her cup of tea.

“If I’m still in bed after 8 o’clock, I start feeling guilty. There’s always stuff to do.”

One thing that Mirren dislikes about getting older is the way they can be written off by younger generations.

She said: “People who are retired have had extraordinary, productive, challenging, difficult, professional lives, and they’re not finished. It doesn’t suddenly screech to a halt. Younger people cannot comprehend the fact that the older generation had sex, had fun, danced, were obsessed with their hair and their weight.”

“And of course, the older people are looking at them and going, ‘You know what? We’ve done that. We’ve been there.' "

The Oscar-winning actress hates being thought of as "sweet" just because of her age.

“One thing that I find galling as I get older is the sort of patronising condescension: ‘Oh, that’s so sweet.' I hate the word feisty. I’m alive. Don’t give me those sort of awful labels.”

Over six months in 2024 and 2025, Mirren had a string of projects on the go, including 1923, MobLand and The Thursday Murder Club but she enjoyed her "intense" schedule.

She said: “It was intense, but you just get into the rhythm of it. Sometimes you have what I call a bit of a 'car crash of projects,' and they all want to go at the same time.”

