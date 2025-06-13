June 13, 2025 9:06 PM हिंदी

Healthcare workers enthusiastic about using GenAI, most firms not ready to adopt: Report

Healthcare workers enthusiastic about using GenAI, most firms not ready to adopt: Report

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) While healthcare professionals widely recognise the transformative potential of generative AI (GenAI) in solving sustainability problems, including the workforce crisis, most organisations are not yet ready to harness its full value, according to a report on Friday.

The new report from Wolters Kluwer Health identified strong enthusiasm for using GenAI to address the current challenges of workforce shortages, burnout, high healthcare costs, and rising administrative burdens, as well as keen interest in leveraging GenAI to achieve the next level of innovation and efficiency across the enterprise.

However, the data, based on a survey of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, and administrators, showed a clear disconnect between what organisations say they want to achieve with GenAI and how prepared they are to deliver on that promise.

For example, the report showed that while 80 per cent of respondents cited “optimising workflows” as a top organisational goal, only 63 per cent feel prepared to use GenAI to do so.

“GenAI has the potential to be a powerful tool for supporting sustainability in healthcare organizations right now, as well as preparing them for a more efficient future,” said Greg Samios, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health.

“The challenge is developing a strategy that can both optimise the current state in a highly volatile environment and simultaneously equip organisations with the digital capabilities they need to remain competitive over the next several years. Right now, organisations are at risk of falling behind unless they take a more cohesive approach to making GenAI standardised, scalable, and impactful,” he added.

The report noted that GenAI-driven technologies are likely to be part of the solution for longstanding challenges, such as addressing the burdens of prior authorisations (67 per cent), electronic health record (EHR) management (62 per cent), cybersecurity preparedness (68 per cent), and supporting telehealth/virtual care programmes (65 per cent).

But only 18 per cent of survey respondents were aware of formal organisational policies governing GenAI use, and only one in five reported being required to take structured training.

As a result, more than half (57 per cent) believe that overreliance on GenAI may erode clinical decision-making skills. The report showed that 55 per cent are concerned that lack of transparency around GenAI’s potential role in making diagnoses could contribute to unclear reasoning behind patient-facing decisions.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Nia Sharma enjoys her touch up with a side of litchi

Nia Sharma enjoys her touch up with a side of litchi

Aiden Markram hits unbeaten 49 as South Africa require 188 runs for victory against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2025 at Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

WTC Final: Markram hits unbeaten 49 as South Africa require 188 runs for victory against Australia

Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Wanted drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE in CBI-INTERPOL operation

Wanted drug trafficker Taher Salim Dola deported from UAE in CBI-INTERPOL operation

CM-YUVA scheme: UP govt to launch campaign to identify and nurture young entrepreneurs

CM-YUVA scheme: UP govt to launch campaign to identify and nurture young entrepreneurs

Baloch rights body raises alarm over re-abduction of civilian by Pak security forces

Baloch rights body raises alarm over re-abduction of civilian by Pak security forces

No evidence of corruption in All India Football Federation, says President Kalyan Chaubey reacting to allegations made by Bhaichung Bhutia following India's recent defeat to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Photo credit: AIFF

No evidence of corruption in AIFF, says President Kalyan Chaubey

Netanyahu briefs PM Modi on 'evolving situation' after Israel's military operation against Iran

Netanyahu briefs PM Modi on 'evolving situation' after Israel's military operation against Iran

Australia have crafted mental dents in South Africa's setup by keeping them long on field, says Sanjay Bangar as the Proteas struggle in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in London. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA

WTC final: Australia have crafted mental dents in SA's setup by keeping them long on field, says Bangar

Pilots Association chief weighs possible reasons behind AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad

Pilots Association chief weighs possible reasons behind AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad