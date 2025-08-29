August 29, 2025 2:20 PM हिंदी

He introduced us to true spirit of sports: Boxer Vijender pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Celebrating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, which is observed as National Sports Day, former Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh extended his wishes to athletes across the country.

Remembering Dhyan Chand as “India’s first sporting hero", Vijender said the hockey wizard had inspired generations through books and stories.

“On the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which is also celebrated as our National Sports Day, I extend my best wishes to all of you. Major Dhyan Chand was our first sporting hero, the one who introduced us to the true spirit of sports.

"We grew up reading about him in books and stories. Today, on this special day for every sportsperson, I wish you all the very best. May you work hard and bring many medals home for India," Vijender told IANS.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. First observed in 1995 and nationally celebrated since 2012, the day also witnessed the launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019, which has since become a mass fitness revolution across the country.

Major Dhyan Chand, the greatest Indian hockey player, is regarded as one of the best players of all time to have played hockey for India. Dhyan Chand was a star player of the Indian hockey team that dominated the game of hockey in the years before the Second World War. He played a key role in India winning three consecutive gold medals in the Olympic Games in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

He was a master of the game and was so adept at controlling the ball that he became famous with names like 'Hockey Magician' and 'The Magician'.

This hockey wizard passed away on December 3, 1979. Dhyan Chand will always be remembered as one of the greatest hockey players.

The National Sports Day (NSD) 2025 celebrations will be led by the Fit India Mission and organised as a three-day nationwide sports and fitness movement from August 29 to 31 under the inspiring theme ‘Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main’.

