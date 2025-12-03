Hazaribagh’s daughters sprint towards their Olympic dreams

Hazaribagh, Dec 2 (IANS) There is no denying that India’s daughters are proving their strength in every field—education, IT, business and sports. The young girls of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh are no exception.

With determination in their eyes and dreams in their hearts, they are working tirelessly with one goal: to one day wear the Indian jersey, compete in the Olympics, and return home with medals for the nation.

The Asmita Athletics League has become a major stepping-stone towards that dream. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Athletics Federation of India, this league is designed especially for girls under the age of 14 and 16. Its primary mission is to give talented girls from villages and small towns the same opportunities that boys have traditionally enjoyed.

Winners of the events are awarded medals and certificates, boosting their confidence and encouraging them to aim higher.

India has proposed Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2036 Olympics to the International Olympic Committee. This has sparked a new wave of energy among young girls across the country.

Many of them say, “If the Olympics are going to be held in our own country in 2036, why shouldn’t we be the ones to compete?” With this belief, they are training harder than ever.

This passion was clearly visible at the Asmita Athletics League 2025–26, held at the Curzon Ground in Hazaribagh. Girls in the U-14 and U-16 categories delivered incredible performances—excelling in sprints, javelin throw, high jump, and long jump.

District Sports Coordinator Saroj Kumar Yadav told IANS that an MoU has been signed between the Athletics Federation of India and the Government of India. The aim is to prepare athletes at the grassroots level. Talented girls will be identified from small local competitions, trained further under the Khelo India initiative, and groomed for future Olympic participation.

District Sports President Ajit Kumar said the event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2036.

“For years, such competitions were mostly held for boys,” he said. “Now the government is changing this mindset. It is essential that girls from villages receive the same opportunities that girls in cities get. The Asmita League is the wind beneath their wings.”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is conducting similar events in nearly 300 districts across India, aiming to identify talent, provide training, and prepare young girls for major national and international competitions.

Participants were thrilled. Varsha Kumari, who won gold medals in both high jump and long jump, shared her excitement:

“There are so many games here. Earlier, girls rarely got such opportunities, but now we are being encouraged. We are even preparing for the Olympics.”

Another participant, Muskan Kumari, expressed her joy:

“The training here feels like Olympic preparation. Earlier, most events were for boys, but this time, such a big competition was held for girls. We are very happy to finally get a full chance.”

