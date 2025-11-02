Having Arshdeep and Bumrah is huge asset, says Aaron

Hobart, Nov 2 (IANS) Former India pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on fast bowling duo Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah following the visitors’ five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I, saying that having two of the world’s best fast bowlers is a huge asset for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

While Arshdeep took 3-35, Bumrah gave away only 26 runs in four overs. Though Bumrah didn’t get a wicket, the duo put out a masterclass of yorkers and low full tosses to give away only 16 runs off the last two overs.

"Arshdeep and Jasprit both excel at taking wickets and restricting runs. Having two of the world’s best T20 fast bowlers is a huge asset. Arshdeep was invaluable, especially with his ability to move the ball in the powerplay.”

“He bowled tightly to key batsmen like Travis Head and Josh Inglis, taking crucial wickets and maintaining pressure. Even though Marcus Stoinis played well, Arshdeep’s wickets were well deserved and pivotal for India," said Aaron on JioStar.

Talking further about how the duo, especially Arshdeep, get their wickets, Aaron stated, "Both these bowlers excel at taking wickets and stopping runs, which makes them invaluable. Arshdeep’s skill in the powerplay, especially with his ability to swing the ball and take crucial wickets, is priceless.”

“His ability to dismiss key batsmen like Travis Head and Josh Inglis under pressure helped turn the game. Even if wickets don’t always reflect the effort, his contributions are vital for India’s success."

He also highlighted Washington Sundar’s impressive batting display, after the all-rounder hit a match-winning 49 not out off just 23 balls. "Washington has demonstrated his effectiveness with the bat, especially against short-pitched deliveries, as we saw in the previous IPL.”

“His first five boundaries off the fast bowlers were all through short balls, showing how well he thrives on them. Australia likely underestimated his capability to play the short ball, and his early six off Nathan Ellis set the tone perfectly. Though he didn't bowl in this match, his contribution with the bat was crucial, and he could well be the player of the match for this T20 international," he concluded.

