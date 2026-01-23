Have been following Rohit bhai's footsteps, happy to play aggressively for India: Abhishek

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma said he has modelled his attacking approach on Rohit Sharma’s powerplay exploits, adding that he’s happy to play aggressively for the side in the run-up to the Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on February 7.

"Rohit bhai has done a lot for the country. There is always pressure because of the starts he used to give in the powerplay. When I came into the team, the coach and captain wanted the same from me. I felt it suited my style too because I love to attack from the first few balls. So, I think I have been following in Rohit bhai's footsteps, and I am really happy to play in this manner and do well for India," Abhishek told JioStar.

Abhishek had hit a match-winning 84 in the T20I series opener against New Zealand in Nagpur and said his role was clear at the top of the order. "I wouldn't say I am fully matured yet, because there is always room to improve.

"But I feel my job is to play aggressive cricket in the first six overs. I have been practising a lot for that. I know if I give a good start or show good intent early, the team can follow that momentum. That is what I always think about."

Abhishek explained how he tailors his training to excel against specific opponents. "If I want to play aggressive cricket and show intent, I have to practise a certain way. That is what I always do before matches. When I get a week or ten days, I keep in mind the bowlers I will face in the next series or matches.

"It all comes down to how I execute those plans. For the upcoming T20 World Cup, I have been practising for that too. I know we will play all over India in different conditions against different teams, so preparation is key.

"I feel I have to play this way because in most teams, the main bowlers bowl the first few overs. If I score runs in those overs, it helps the team follow that momentum. It also puts the bowlers under pressure. Once that happens, I feel they are playing into my plan and I can execute it," he elaborated.

He also spoke about a technical tweak to his batting. "I have always had a high grip holding position on the bat. The only thing I worked on was my back lift. I used to keep it a bit low, but now I keep it above my waist so I can get a smooth flow. When it was low, I was getting late on some balls. So I practised that. But the back lift and the grip are both natural for me."

Abhishek signed off by saying he simulates match conditions in the nets to prepare for different scenarios. "It is all about the preparation I do before a match. I try to get similar bowlers to bowl at me in the nets. For every bowler in the other team, I find someone similar to practise against.

"I ask them to bowl out-swingers, in-swingers, and use the new ball. I also ask them to take certain fielders out for me. I know, especially going into the World Cup and any match, they won't give me a lot of pace. I realised that in the last few matches, so I have been working on it. If you want to play aggressive cricket, you have to be prepared for different situations all the time."

