‘Hats off to the girls’: Atul Wasan hails India’s semifinal win over Australia

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former India cricketer Atul Wasan hailed the Indian women's cricket team’s stunning semifinal victory over Australia at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, calling it one of the most enjoyable matches he has seen in years.

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a majestic unbeaten 127 off 134 balls (14x4), while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted 89 off 88, as India chased down 339 with five wickets and nine balls to spare to dethrone the defending champions at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Wasan, who watched the match closely, said the contest reignited his love for cricket. “After watching so much cricket, you get bored sometimes — but this match rekindled the romance of the game. Hats off to the girls,” he told IANS.

India’s chase got off to a poor start with Shafali Verma falling for 10 off five balls, while Smriti Mandhana made 24 before being dismissed by Kim Garth (2-29). But Rodrigues and Harmanpreet rebuilt the innings with a 167-run partnership for the second wicket.

Jemimah reached her fifty off 57 balls and her maiden World Cup century off 115, while Harmanpreet’s 88-ball 89 featured eight fours and two sixes before she fell to Ashleigh Gardner off Annabel Sutherland.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh provided handy contributions down the order as India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs to overhaul Australia’s 338 all out. Ghosh’s 26 off 16 balls, including two sixes and two fours, proved crucial as India crossed the line.

He admitted that he initially feared a repeat of past heartbreaks. “At one stage, they were two down for 220 in 33 overs. I thought they’d get 400. But the way Renuka and Shree Charani bowled was superb — they turned 400 into 338,” Wasan said.

He was particularly effusive in his praise for Jemimah Rodrigues, comparing her knock to Kapil Dev’s legendary 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. “In terms of impact, Jemimah’s innings was equal to Kapil Dev’s 175. She batted beautifully under pressure after Harmanpreet’s wicket, especially in that partnership with Deepti,” he said.

Wasan, however, urged the team to stay grounded ahead of the final against South Africa. “People are so happy, but it’s not over yet — we have to win the final. Sometimes after a big win, teams relax. The management must remind them that the goal is still ahead,” he cautioned.

He added that South Africa could not be taken lightly. “They’re trying to shed the ‘chokers’ tag and have beaten England, so you can’t take them lightly. For now, let’s keep the celebrations cool — once we win the final, the world is ours,” Wasan concluded.

