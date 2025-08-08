August 08, 2025 10:34 PM हिंदी

Haryana govt announces free bus ride for women on Raksha Bandhan

Karnal, Aug 8 (IANS) As a special gift to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Haryana government, on Friday, announced free travel for women in Haryana Roadways buses to Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and across the state.

A huge crowd was seen at bus stands as women eagerly availed the service.

The free bus facility started from Friday noon will end on Saturday midnight.

The faces of women traveling to tie 'Rakhi' to their brothers lit up with joy.

A total of 168 buses, including AC buses, will operate under this initiative.

On the auspicious festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, women, along with children up to 15 years of age, will be able to travel free of cost.

This special service began at 12 p.m. on August 8, and will continue until 12 a.m. on August 9.

Providing the details, General Manager Kuldeep Singh of Karnal Roadways said that the facility will be available in all Haryana Roadways buses during the announced period.

"A child up to 15 years can travel free along with a woman passenger. No traveller will face any inconvenience. Additional staff has been deployed to ensure smooth operations," he added.

Women travelling to tie 'Rakhi' to their brothers expressed their appreciation for the state government's gesture.

"This free bus service will allow us to reach our brothers comfortably and celebrate the festival without worrying about travel expenses. Raksha Bandhan is a festival of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, and we eagerly await it every year," a passenger said.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, will be celebrated across India on August 9 this year.

The festival is marked by a sister tying a decorative thread or amulet, known as a Rakhi, around her brother’s right wrist.

The Rakhi, often made of red or yellow thread, symbolises the bond of love and mutual protection between siblings. In return, brothers give gifts to their sisters and pledge to protect them.

--IANS

jk/khz

