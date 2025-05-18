Haryana-based Ashoka University professor held for remarks on Operation Sindoor

Chandigarh, May 18 (IANS) Ali Khan Mahmudabad, 42, who teaches political science at Haryana-based Ashoka University, has been arrested for remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Mahmudabad was arrested on a complaint filed by Yogesh Jatheri, the general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Haryana, sources said.

Ali has been arrested under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to inciting armed rebellion or subversive activities and insulting religious beliefs.

Also, sedition charges have been filed against him.

Police are, however, yet to issue an official statement on his arrest.

"Haryana police have illegally arrested Dr Ali Khan. Taken to Haryana from Delhi without transit remand. FIR at 8 PM. Police reached his home the next morning at 7 AM," Delhi University professor Apoorvanand said in a post on X.

"The Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court must intervene. Please see the Pravir Purkayastha judgment of the Supreme Court," he wrote.

Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia took suo motu cognisance of Mahmudabad's remarks, which were alleged to be disparaging toward women in the Indian Armed Forces and promoting communal disharmony. The commission summoned the professor, but he failed to appear.

Later, he said the commission had "misread" his comment.

"...I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning," Mahmudabad had said on X.

Regarding the arrest of the professor, Ashoka University said, "We have been made aware that Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The university will cooperate with the police and local authorities in the investigation fully."

