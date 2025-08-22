August 22, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The makers of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” unveiled the teaser, which runs high on emotions, heartbreak, love and even hate.

The over a minute long teaser begins with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after they separated even though love between them can be sensed. It shows Sonam and Harsh heading to get married. However, heartbreak follows and the journey of getting back together follows. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser and wrote as the caption: “Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali – 21st Oct."

The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.

Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane’s first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.

The film, which marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, said: “DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 2.72 crore refund in July, e-commerce tops redressal

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 2.72 crore refund in July, e-commerce tops redressal

India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike

India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike

I don’t see any raider who can challenge me, says Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui ahead of start of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: I don’t see any raider who can challenge me, says Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report

72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report

Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay "fit"

Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay "fit"

BCCI invites applications for senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees

BCCI invites applications for senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees

JGU signs 15 new MoUs with leading global institutions in 10 countries across 4 continents

JGU signs 15 new MoUs with leading global institutions in 10 countries across 4 continents

Pakistan: Rights group warns of surging violence against religious minorities

Pakistan: Rights group warns of surging violence against religious minorities

Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet while celebrating his 70th birthday

Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet while celebrating his 70th birthday