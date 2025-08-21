August 21, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ to now release on October 21

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The release date of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared the poster and wrote: “Iss Diwali, diye hi nahi, Dil bhi jalenge Mohabbat se takraayegi Nafrat, aag lagaayegi deewanon ki Deewaniyat. #Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat teaser out tomorrow. In cinemas this Diwali- 21st Oct, 2025.”

Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg’s debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.

Speaking about the film, director Milap Milan Zaveri said: “This is a passionate love story at its core. Harshvardhan and Sonam’s chemistry is electrifying, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Diwali.”

The makers recently announced that the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, previously known as ‘Deewaniyat,’ has been retitled ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.’

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane’s first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.

--IANS

dc/

