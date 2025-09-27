September 27, 2025 11:02 AM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane gives perfect recipe for ‘living your dream’

Harshvardhan Rane gives perfect recipe for ‘living your dream’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane the mantra for turning aspirations into reality, drawing from his own journey in showbiz.

The actor, who is known for films like Paltan, Taish, Sanam Teri Kasam, Savi and Haseen Dillruba, took to Instagram to pen an inspirational note for his followers.

“Dream your dream for 15 years, take action for 9 years dont listen to anyone for 6 years, then live your dream!” Harshvardhan wrote as the caption.

The actor also shared a video of himself from his camping trip, where he could be seen cooking in his caravan and driving it.

On the acting front, he will be seen in “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” alongside Sonam Bajwa. The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.

Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.

He also has “Silaa” with Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

BSNL’s 4G stack reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence: PM Modi

BSNL’s 4G stack reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence: PM Modi

Lady Gaga pens b’day note for Michael Polansky: This is my favorite day of the year

Lady Gaga pens b’day note for Michael Polansky: This is my favorite day of the year

Trump asks Microsoft to fire Global Affairs Head Lisa Monaco

Trump asks Microsoft to fire Global Affairs Head Lisa Monaco

Here’s how Boney Kapoor ‘releases’ his ‘stress’

Here’s how Boney Kapoor ‘releases’ his ‘stress’

Kareena Kapoor goes ‘carefree’, embraces her natural no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor goes ‘carefree’, embraces her natural no-makeup look

Ishaan Khatter says ‘dosti amar rahe’ with ‘Homebound’ co-star Vishal Jethwa

Ishaan Khatter says ‘dosti amar rahe’ with ‘Homebound’ co-star Vishal Jethwa

PM Modi to inaugurate fully indigenous 4G stack, over 97,500 swadeshi BSNL towers

Indigenous 4G stack, 97,500 swadeshi BSNL towers to boost digital connectivity for all: Scindia

Nifty, Sensex see sharp decline this week amid H-1B, pharma tariff concerns

Nifty, Sensex see sharp decline this week amid H-1B, pharma tariff concerns

Mark Wahlberg’s mantra to success: Discipline

Mark Wahlberg’s mantra to success: Discipline

Inland Speed Post (document) tariff revised with OTP, online payment features

Inland Speed Post (document) tariff revised with OTP, online payment features