Harshvardhan Rane drops a glimpse of juggling between 'Deewaniyat', 'Silaa' & his exams

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently leading a busy yet fruitful life, which juggles between dubbing for his movie "Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", training for the drama, "Silaa", and studying for his next exams.

He uploaded a video on his Instagram handle, sharing what his average day looks like.

"Dubbing for #DEEWANIYAT, Training for #SILAA, Studying for next EXAMS.…driving a little JIMNY :) (just another #RainyDay in #Mumbai )," he wrote in the caption.

The clip opens with him driving in the rain and reaching the studio to dub for his forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," alongside Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa.

Last week, Rane announced that he has commenced dubbing for "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat."

He took to the stories section of his Instagram and posted a photo of himself standing behind a mic in the dubbing room. “Dubbing started for Milap Zaveri sir’s #Deewaniyat,” he captioned the post.

Next, we see him training for Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

Claiming that the emotional rollercoaster will bring forth an unseen version of him, Rane has been undergoing intense training for his next.

He is getting trained in martial arts and stunt choreography as part of his role.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor will be seen playing a man on the path of emotional conflict and physical transformation.

With leading lady Sadia Khateeb, 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra has been roped in as the key antagonist in "Silaa".

Towards the end of the video, we see Rane writing notes for his upcoming exams.

Along with his acting career, Rane is also pursuing a degree in Psychology Honours.

Back in May, he posted a video of himself completing his assignments with full dedication. Determined to not just pass but to top his second-year exams, he captioned the post, “Assignments done, taiyyari done, pass nahi hona, top karna hai 2nd year #Psychology #Honours.”

