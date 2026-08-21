Harshita Gaur recalls Allu Arjun’s reaction to ‘Mirzapur’: ‘He praised the show so much’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Harshita Gaur recalled a memorable fan interaction involving Telugu superstar Allu Arjun during her Mirzapur journey.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she revealed that she met Allu Arjun several years ago and was pleasantly surprised when he spoke highly of the popular series. Speaking about the many reactions she has received for Mirzapur, Harshita said, “There are a lot of fan reactions. And it's not over yet. It's still going on. So, there are a lot of things.” She then recalled meeting Allu Arjun and said his response to the show was unexpected for her. “A long time ago, I happened to meet Mr. Allu Arjun. He praised this show so much. I wasn't expecting that,” she said.

Harshita added that Allu Arjun’s perspective and reaction to Mirzapur stayed with her. “I think he gave me a very good perspective and reaction,” she said, reflecting on the memorable interaction.

Harshita Gaur played Dimpy Pandit in "Mirzapur" a role that went on to become one of the most recognized performances of her career.

The actress also opened up about the impact her Mirzapur character, Dimpi, has had on her career. While the show brought her widespread recognition, Gaur admitted that the character’s popularity has also overshadowed some of her other performances. “Yes, it has overshadowed them. Dimpi has become so big. Unless something else comes along, I don’t have any problem with it. I am happy.”

Reflecting on her journey from the beginning of her career to Mirzapur, Harshita Gaur spoke about how much she has grown both personally and professionally. The actress admitted that although she has worked comparatively less over the years, the experiences she has gained have contributed significantly to her evolution as an actor.

“A lot. Although I have worked comparatively less, I feel that my personal growth and growth as an actor have increased tremendously over the years. I have also had the opportunity to work with so many good people, and that has had a significant impact on me,” she said.

Harshita is now gearing up for the release of “Mirzapur: The Movie.” Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the crime thriller features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The film is based on the popular 2018 streaming series “Mirzapur” and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

--IANS

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