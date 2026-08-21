Harshita Gaur admits ‘Mirzapur’ character has overshadowed her other performances: ‘She has become so big’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Harshita Gaur, best known for her role as Dimpi Pandit in the popular series “Mirzapur,” has opened up about the impact the character has had on her career.

While the show gave her widespread recognition, Gaur admitted that Dimpi’s popularity has also overshadowed some of her other performances. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress acknowledged that her Mirzapur character has become a major part of her identity among audiences. “Yes, it has overshadowed them. Dimpi has become so big,” she said.

However, Harshita Gaur does not see this as a negative. She explained that she is comfortable with the attention Dimpi continues to receive and would be happy to move beyond the character when another role comes along that makes a similar impact. “Unless something else comes along, I don’t have any problem with it. I am happy.”

When asked about her journey from the beginning of her career to Mirzapur and how much she has evolved as an actor, Harshita Gaur reflected on the growth she has experienced over the years. The actress admitted that while she feels she has worked comparatively less, both her personal and professional growth have been significant.

“A lot. Although I have worked comparatively less, I feel that my personal growth and growth as an actor have increased tremendously over the years. I have also had the opportunity to work with so many good people, and that has had a significant impact on me.”

Harshita is gearing up for the release of “Mirzapur: The Movie.” Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the crime thriller has an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, Anangsha Biswas. It is based on the streaming television series Mirzapur (2018).

The film is scheduled to release on September 4, 2026.

--IANS

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