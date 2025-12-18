Harnaaz Sandhu breaks silence after nearly slipping at a recent event

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opened up about a slippery moment she experienced at a recent event.

In her recent post on Instagram, she quoted the former Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shugart, saying, “It’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up,” to emphasize that setbacks or small accidents aren’t important—what matters is how you handle them. Harnaaz then adds a personal touch by revealing that she almost slipped at an event, but she faced it with resilience. Sandhu posted a video of her ramp walk from the event and wrote, “As @realpaulashugart said “it’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up” Fun fact: did you know I almost slipped …..heart full of love and gratitude.”

Harnaaz Sandhu served as a jury member at Miss Cosmo International 2025, held in Vietnam. For the event, she dazzled in a gown featuring stunning golden and orange tones.

In 2023, the ‘Baaghi 4’ actress had a near-slip while taking the stage for the final time during her reign as Miss Universe. During her emotional farewell walk, she momentarily tripped over her gown but quickly regained her balance, continuing with remarkable grace and confidence.

On the work front, Harnaaz Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with “Baaghi 4” alongside Tiger Shroff. Directed by A. Harsha, the action thriller also featured Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt. “Baaghi 4” was released in cinemas on September 5.

Speaking about her unconventional debut, Harnaaz had said, “Most people expected me to choose a role that played to the idea of beauty and grace, but it's incredible to have my first film to break that mould. Action cinema demands discipline, stamina, and spirit—and it is an honour to be welcomed into the entertainment industry through this genre.”

Harnaaz has also appeared in Punjabi movies such as, “Yaaran Diyan Poun Baaran” and “Bai Ji Kuttan Ge.”

