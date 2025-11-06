Harleen Deol asks PM Modi about his skincare routine; he credits the 'love of crores of Indians'

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian cricketer Harleen Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine when she and the members of the World Cup-winning contingent met him at his residence. It was a hilarious moment as every member of the team burst into laughter, including the Prime Minister himself.

India lifted the World Cup on Sunday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, and PM Modi hosted the world champions at his residence on Wednesday evening.

The conversation started when Kranti Gaud informed the PM about the team’s moto throughout the tournament, saying, “Harman di always tells us that everyone should keep smiling. So for us, it became a rule — if anyone was even a little nervous, we made sure everyone kept laughing. And when we saw each other smiling, it made us feel that we were all happy together.”

When PM Modi asked which team member made everyone laugh, Kranti named Jemimah Rodrigues. However, Rodrigues quickly said that it’s actually Harleen, who tries to keep everyone happy and lightens the mood with her cheerful nature.

To that, Harleen said, “Actually, I feel that every team should have at least one person who keeps the atmosphere light. I think if anyone is sitting idle, I go to them and start doing something or the other, because I feel like I’m quite free-spirited. I really like it when the people around me are happy.”

The PM asked, “You must have done something here too, right?”

Harleen replied, laughing, “Yes, but people here scolded us and told us to stay quiet!”

She then asked the PM, “Sir, I wanted to ask you — what’s your skincare routine? You’re glowing so much!”

PM Modi smiled and replied, “I haven’t really paid much attention to that. This glow is the love of crores of Indians — it’s a great source of strength. It’s been 25 years since I’ve been in government, as the head of the administration. That’s a long time, and even after so many years, when one continues to receive so much love and blessings, it has its own effect.”

--IANS

vi/bc