Hariharan celebrates his 'Amma's love, warmth, & wisdom' as she turns 91

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Renowned playback singer, Hariharan, celebrated his 'Amma's lifetime of love, warmth, & wisdom' as she turned 91 years old on Saturday.

The 'Tu Hi Re' singer treated the netizens to some unseen photographs of his mother over the years - from performing on stage, to receiving accolades, to enjoying some precious moments at home.

Looking back at some fond memories, with his 'Amma', Hariharan penned on his official Instagram handle: "As Amma turns 91 today, we, as a family, look back on a lifetime of love, warmth, and wisdom she has showered upon us. Every smile of hers is a blessing, every memory with her a gift. Celebrating our beloved Amma, Alamelu Mani, whose love continues to bind generations together. (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

In September, Hariharan went down memory lane and dropped a string of monochromatic pictures of himself in a recording room with legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The images showed the two jamming over the vocals before the final take. His post was accompanied by a long note, reflecting on some beloved memories with Asha Thai.

“Some memories never fade… they live in the heart like music itself. Recording Aabshaar-e-Ghazal with Asha ji was one of the most treasured chapters of my journey. On your 92nd birthday, I bow to your timeless voice, your unmatched spirit, and the warmth with which you have guided me. To me, you will always be a mentor, an inspiration, and above all, a beloved Asha ji. Wishing you boundless joy, health, and music always @asha.bhosle," He wrote.

Hariharan's mother, Alamelu Mani, is an Indian Carnatic vocalist and music teacher from Mumbai. Back in 2018, she was honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in Carnatic music. She is married to the classical musician H. A. S. Mani.

