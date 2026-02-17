Son-in-law beats father-in-law to death with hockey stick in UP; elderly sister injured in attack

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 17 (IANS) A shocking case highlighting the breakdown of family ties has come to light in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, where a son-in-law allegedly beat his father-in-law to death with a hockey stick over a dispute. The deceased man's elderly sister was also injured in the attack.

The incident took place in the Pachdevra police station area when the victim was returning home after visiting a temple.

According to police, Ashok Babu, also known as Pinne, a resident of Mohalla Vikas Nagar Ganj in Allahganj area of Shahjahanpur district, had gone to the Hanuman Dham Ramtal Temple to offer prasad. He was returning on a bike along with his sister Alka on Tuesday when the attack occurred.

As they reached near the canal close to Hathoda village under Pachdevra police station limits, the accused son-in-law, identified as Manmohan alias Mannu, a resident of Hathoda, allegedly intercepted them. Police sources said the father-in-law and son-in-law were already involved in a dispute, and tensions had been simmering between them for some time.

In the ensuing confrontation, Manmohan allegedly attacked Ashok Babu with a hockey stick, repeatedly striking him on the head and other parts of the body. The assault left Ashok Babu critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Alka, the victim’s sister, also sustained injuries during the incident. She was provided medical assistance, and her statement is being recorded as part of the investigation.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Pachdevra police reached the spot and began an investigation. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene. Police have registered a case on the basis of a written complaint filed by the victim’s family.

Police Inspector Shahabad, Alok Raj Narayan, said that teams have been formed to arrest the killer. “We are investigating the matter and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” he said.

The accused son-in-law is currently absconding, and police raids are underway at possible locations to trace and apprehend him. Officials said further legal action will be taken once he is arrested, and the motive behind the crime will be examined in detail.

The father-in-law and son-in-law relationship is traditionally seen as one based on respect and trust, but the brutal killing has left the local community stunned.

Earlier, on February 5, another disturbing murder case was reported from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, where a married woman and her lover were accused of plotting and carrying out the brutal murder of the woman's father-in-law who had been reprimanding her and pressurizing her to end the illicit affair.

Police said the victim was allegedly lured out, his throat slit, and the act filmed on a mobile phone. Four accused, including the daughter-in-law and her paramour, were arrested and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

