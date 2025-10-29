Hard work, blood, sweat, tears, says Abhishek Bachchan on being accused of 'buying' awards

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is not holding. The actor, who is known for his wit and humour, was recently feted with the Filmfare award for Best Actor for his work in ‘I Want To Talk’. While the actor was declared a co-winner with Kartik Aaryan, the latter was recognised for his work in ‘Chandu Champion’, one critic took objection to Abhishek winning the trophy.

The critic slammed the awards ecosystem, and opined that Abhishek bought the award for a film that nobody saw. Responding to the same, Abhishek took to his X, formerly Twitter, and responded to the critic.

The actor wrote, “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears”.

He further mentioned, “But doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So, best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’”.

The actor’s dignified yet firm response instantly drew praise online, with many lauding him for maintaining composure while asserting his integrity. Abhishek’s win for ‘I Want To Talk’ marked a significant moment in his career, with universal applause for his nuanced performance in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan has grown from the much-criticised young actor of the early 2000s into a seasoned performer who picks roles with depth. His evolution is marked by an increasing willingness to transform both physically and emotionally for parts, shedding star-shine in favour of nuanced character work.

As for Filmfare Awards, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the honour for Best Actor, and Alia Bhatt was feted with the honour of Best Actress for her role in ‘Jigra’.

