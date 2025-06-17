Harbhajan, Dhawan, Raina and Uthappa to feature in Super60 USA Legends Tournament

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Former Indian players Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa are all set to feature in the Super60 USA Legends Tournament, scheduled to take place from August 5 to 16.

Harbhajan and Raina, who had been a part of India’s ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011, Uthappa who featured in the Indian side that lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup and Dhawan, who played a massive role for Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, expressed delight on being part of this competition.

Talking about his participation and the format, the legendary off-spinner said, “I'm thrilled to be part of the Super60 USA Legends Tournament. It’s a unique and distinguished format that promises to bring a fresh perspective to the game. With the involvement of international legends, this tournament is a big step toward popularising cricket in this part of the world.”

Raina shared a similar sentiment, stating, “I’m excited to be part of the Super60 USA Legends Tournament, which brings together world-class talent. A tournament like this will play a vital role in growing the cricketing community in the US, and I’m proud to play a role in that journey.”

Dhawan further added, “Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations.”

Lauding the format, Uthappa said, “The Super60 USA Legends Tournament is an excellent platform, both in terms of competition and innovation. Its unique format brings a fresh appeal to the game and has great potential to attract new fans. It’s exciting to be part of something that contributes meaningfully to cricket’s development in the US.”

T10 is an exciting and fast-paced format of cricket that brings a fresh twist to the traditional game. The format brings in more thrilling and entertaining matches for the spectators.

