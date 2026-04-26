Hansika Motwani on learning Hyderabadi Urdu for her role in 'Gully': It was something new for me!

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Hansika Motwani, who is a part of the web series 'Gully', has now given details of her preparation process for the series and revealed how working on the dialogue became a key part of her performance.

For the unaware, Hansika Motwani is all set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming series 'Gully', which is to be streamed on Prime Video. Hansika will be seen playing the role of Layla, a character that promises to showcase her in a completely new light.

Giving out details, Hansika clarified that she did not work with a dialogue coach but instead relied on her own preparation and the support of her team to get her lines right.

“For the dialogue part, I didn’t have a dialogue coach. I worked on it myself, but we did sit together as a team and had workshops to get it right. Since the story is based in Hyderabad, around Charminar, I wanted to be more sure of my lines and understand the dialect properly,” she said.

She added that the process required consistent practice and attention to detail, especially to get the tone and pronunciation correct. “It was something new and something that I have not explored before. It turned out to be a really good experience, especially understanding the dialect and getting it right for the character. When you’re working with a dialect like this, even a small mistake stands out, so I really wanted to be precise and do justice to the language,” she shared.

For Hansika, getting the nuances correct was essential to staying true to the world of the story.

The makers of 'Gully' describe the series as a "modern-day-western, set on the mean streets of Old City, Hyderabad in which lives of criminals, police and cricket players clash on the eve of a high-stakes gully cricket match."

According to a source, “Hansika’s character Layla embodies the essence of Hyderabad’s regal heritage. The look blends soft elegance with unyielding strength, reflecting the Nawabi spirit where women carried power with poise and balanced beauty with intelligence.”

The role is being described as a major shift from what audiences have seen of the actress so far.

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IANS

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