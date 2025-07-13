July 13, 2025 6:37 PM हिंदी

Hansal Mehta mulls over freedom, loneliness courtesy Charles Bukowski

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is contemplating over the meaning of freedom and loneliness. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and re-shared a couplet by Charles Bukowski.

The note reads, “And when nobody wakes you up in the morning. And when nobody waits for you at night. And when you can do whatever you want, what do you call it? Freedom or loneliness?”

Earlier, the filmmaker recalled his not-to-healthy plan during the shoot of Kangana Ranaut's "Simran" which ultimately led to a stunt in his heart a year later. His latest Instagram post read, "Long outdoor shoots don’t have to be stressful. They can be meditative - if you’re not busy running away from yourself. While making Simran I spent months doing just that. Escaping pressure with food, drink, anything that numbed. It didn’t help. Less than a year later I had a stent in my heart. Denial it turns out isn’t much of a health plan”.

However, Mehta learned his lesson and now whenever he is on an outdoor shoot, he makes sure to stay in an apartment with a kitchen and cooks his own food, along with regular exercise. "Since then, I follow one rule: always stay in an apartment with a kitchen. I carry a few basic appliances (most of which I leave behind for someone on the crew), cook my own food, exercise, shoot and somewhere along the way I’ve learned to enjoy my own company”, the 'Aligarh' maker added.

The post also included a picture of his meal with Rajma rice and eggs, with a side of some raw onions.

Hansal Mehta’s last release was the nerve-chilling thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’ starring Kareena Kapoor, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Manish Gandhi in crucial roles, along with others.

The film was presented by Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films.

--IANS

aa/

