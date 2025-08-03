August 03, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

Hansal Mehta compares Mumbai to Colombo: 'Every time I come back I am appalled'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was recently in Colombo for a long shoot. During his visit there, the 'Aligarh' maker pointed out that despite the economic crisis and political turmoil, the Sri Lankan city is cleaner, more organised, and more dignified than Mumbai, the so-called financial capital of a rising superpower.

Taking to his official X handle, Mehta expressed his discontent in a heartfelt post.

"Every time I come back to Mumbai I am appalled — not just by the filth, the chaos, the broken infrastructure, but by our collective indifference to it. We excuse it all with “but we have such a large population.” True. But we also have a population that has been taught to expect very little, demand nothing, and normalise the unacceptable," the director noted.

Mehta shared that even with the sky high real estate cost of the Maximum city, all that the city has to offer is garbage-littered streets, open drains, and civic apathy dressed up in designer branding.

"A city consumed by consumerism, yet hollowed out from the inside. How long will we continue to live like this? Apathetic, exhausted, and resigned — mistaking endurance for pride, and chaos for character," he added.

However, the 'Scoop' maker has not lost hope and still loves Mumbai.

"It has given me everything. But it’s strangled by those in power — people who never let it breathe, who won’t allow it to care for us. They profit from its decay and dress it up as resilience," he concluded.

Mehta reacted to a post by French expat Mathilde R', a Gurugram resident.

Taking to social media, she had claimed, "Many of my foreign friends no longer wish to visit." She added that despite being a hub to some of India's most premium brands such as Vistara and Oberoi, public spaces of the city resemble "post-war zones or underdeveloped nations."

--IANS

pm/

