September 02, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Hampshire reverse decision to sign New Zealand all-rounder Kuggeleijn after backlash

Hampshire reverse decision to sign New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn after backlash. Photo credit: @Hampshire CCC/X

Southampton, Sep 2 (IANS) Hampshire has confirmed that New Zealand’s seam-bowling all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the club in their remaining County Championship games following severe public and staff backlash over his signing in the ongoing season.

The county side faced intense criticism after naming Kuggeleijn, 34, in their squad for their County Championship fixture against Warwickshire at The Rose Bowl, despite not having formally announced him as an overseas player. It was a move the club’s supporters branded on social media as ‘shameful’ and ‘a disgrace’.

Kuggeleijn was tried twice for rape in New Zealand in 2016 and 2017 following an incident in 2015. After a jury failed to reach a verdict in the initial trial, he was acquitted in a second trial. His subsequent selections for New Zealand and domestic franchises have routinely drawn public protests.

Hampshire issued a statement retracting the signing of Kuggeleijn just five minutes before play commenced in their Division One game. "Having reflected and listened to feedback from our staff and supporters, Hampshire Cricket can confirm that Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the Club.

"We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views. Our focus now turns to supporting the team through the final four County Championship fixtures of the season. We encourage everyone to unite behind the team as we enter a crucial stage of the campaign," the club said in its statement.

The U-turn also leaves Hampshire without an overseas recruit for their run-in as they battle to avoid relegation. They currently sit at the bottom of Division One, trailing Leicestershire by 16 points with four matches remaining.

Kuggeleijn, a veteran of 12 years with domestic side Northern Districts in New Zealand, has represented the Blackcaps in all three formats, but last played a game for them in 2024. He had been brought in to boost Hampshire’s seam options for the final stretch of the domestic season. But opposition from the club’s fan base forced the club’s management to cancel the signing before the all-rounder could take the field.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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