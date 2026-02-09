Halle Berry: I'm sad I won't be in Avengers: Doomsday

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Halle Berry, who played the weather-controlling superhero Storm from 2000 to 2014 in X-Men movies, is upset that she will not join a string of names from the X-Men universe in Marvel’s upcoming sci-fi-action movie Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the 59-year-old would jump at the chance to reprise her alter ego in future film reunions.

She told ScreenRant: "While I'm sad I won't be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat."

The Oscar-winning actress shared how proud she is to have been a part of the X-Men universe, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The star, who has daughter Nahla with her 49-year-old ex-husband, fashion model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert with her 60-year-old former spouse, actor Olivier Martinez, said:"I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts.

"And there've been movies that I've been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they've grown. So they're beloved."

The actress played Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, in 2000's X-Men, 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

She relished every moment of bringing the powerful Earth mutant to life.

Berry said: "Storm is a very special character to me. I've been so blessed when I gotten to play her."

While the star will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released on December 18, some of her X-Men co-stars will be. These include Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (Gambit), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

Avengers: Doomsday will also star Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (James ‘Bucky’ Barnes), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Lewis Pullman (Sentry).

Robert Downey Jr. will appear, but not as Tony Stark. He will be seen playing villain Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four as portrayed by Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) - are set to feature in Avengers: Doomsday also.

It has also been confirmed that Chris Evans will be returning to play Steve Rogers again after last portraying Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Despite his alter ego not being a part of the largest ensemble cast in the franchise’s history, Ruffalo is up for playing Hulk in future projects.

