‘Halki Halki Baarish’, ‘Gulfam’ from ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ paint soothing soundscape against backdrop of love

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) The songs ‘Halki Halki Baarish’ and ‘Gulfam’ from the upcoming film ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ have been unveiled on Saturday.

‘Gulfam’ is a soothing, heartfelt melody sung by Stebin Ben, with lyrics furnished by the legendary Javed Akhtar. The track features a soulful composition. ‘Halki Halki Baarish’ is a romantic ballad anchored by the soul-stirring vocals of Shaan and Akriti Kakar, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song is an emotional, heartfelt ode to love and longing that is bound to resonate deeply with listeners. The music for both the songs is composed by Lalit Pandit.

Talking about the album, composer Lalit Pandit shared, “With ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’, our vision was to create a timeless soundtrack that resonates with today’s audience while honoring the essence of classic melodies. ‘Gulfam’ reflects the purity and soul of Indian music, while ‘Halki Halki Baarish’ beautifully captures the tenderness and emotion of love. Every song in this album has been crafted with great care to ensure it becomes a lasting musical experience”.

The film stars Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, Vyom and Saachi Bindra and Charu Shankar in pivotal roles.

‘Halki Halki Baarish’ and ‘Gulfam’ follows the success of the previously released songs from the albums including ‘Humnava’, ‘Saiyaan’, ‘Fanaa Hua’, to ‘Teri Yaadein’. So far, rvery track has captured listeners’ hearts, offering the freshness and soul of a true-blue musical gem.

With fresh faces, heartfelt emotions, and music at its core, ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ promises to be one of the year’s most soulful cinematic experiences.

‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ is produced by Curious Eyes Cinema. Catch the magic unfold on the big screen when the film releases nationwide on September 12, 2025.

