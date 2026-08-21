‘Haiwaan’ Akshay Kumar turns playful while posing with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of ‘KBC 18’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shared a fun moment on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.”

Akshay, who will be seen as ‘Haiwaan’ in his upcoming project, was in a playful mood as he posed alongside Saif, giving a glimpse of their camaraderie off screen. The duo happily posed together for the paparazzi outside the sets of the popular game show.

Akshay and Saif were seen striking several poses together, with the ‘Airlift’ actor placing his hand on Saif’s shoulder. The two also indulged in some light-hearted banter while posing for the cameras. Later, the ‘Kesari’ actor posed solo. He was seen sitting on his knees and striking stylish poses for the paparazzi. Akshay looked dapper in a loose T-shirt paired with black jeans and a cap.

Saif, meanwhile, also stepped out to pose solo for the paparazzi. Dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, the ‘Omkara’ actor leaned against the gate while posing for the cameras. When Akshay noticed Saif posing against the gate, he turned playful. He opened the other side of the gate and started posing alongside him. As Akshay’s side of the gate opened while he posed with Saif, the playful act turned into a funny moment, leaving the duo and the paparazzi amused.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan will be seen appearing together on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 18” to promote their upcoming psychological action thriller ‘Haiwaan.’ In the film, Khiladi Kumar portrays a negative/psychopathic role. Saif Ali Khan plays the central protagonist, a tough, blind martial artist who uses his heightened senses to protect a young girl from a dangerous psychopathic killer.

The upcoming crime thriller “Haiwaan” marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s on-screen reunion after 18 years. The actors were last seen together in the 2008 film “Tashan.” They had also shared the screen in the film "Main Khiladi Tu Anari."

Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11.

--IANS

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