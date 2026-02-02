Hailey Bieber expresses love for husband Justin with his shirtless picture

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Hailey Bieber is not shying away from expressing her love for her husband Justin Bieber. The model, 29, shared a photograph to her Instagram Stories, a few hours after the 2026 Grammys, showing herself and her man posing in a lift.

While Justin, 31, was wearing baggy jeans, sneakers, and a hoodie worn open to reveal his tattooed chest, the Rhode founder looked far more polished in a beaded, backless mini dress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“That’s my baby”, Hailey captioned the picture, which showed her leaning against Justin as he puffed on a cigar.

As per ‘People’, the star also shared a clip of her husband’s performance of ‘Yukon’ earlier in the evening as well as a shot of herself from the award show, which was held at Los Angeles ’ Crypto Arena.

“See u at Coachella”, she captioned the picture, confirming his scheduled gig at the April festival. Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

Earlier in the evening, ‘Baby’ singer Justin had turned heads when he performed his Grammy’s set wearing nothing but a pair of satin boxers and socks, showing off his tattooed chest and abs.

The stripped-down performance of ‘Yukon’, which was nominated for Best R&B Performance, was his first Grammys appearance since 2022. Though he went home empty-handed, he’d also been nominated for an Album of the Year (SWAG), Best Pop Vocal Album (SWAG) and Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Daises’).

Earlier in the evening, the SWAG artist walked the red carpet alongside his wife Hailey. The duo sported slick matching black looks, with Justin wearing an oversized black Balenciaga suit with black dress shoes while Hailey wore a strapless black sheer Alaia dress.

The pair pulled out all the stops when it came to accessories on the night, with Justin rocking a Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry 100-carat necklace, while Hailey opted for a custom-made diamond collar featuring 30 carat gem.

--IANS

aa/