April 15, 2026 1:35 PM हिंदी

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The series “Young Sherlock” by filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been renewed for its second season.

“Young Sherlock”, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective.

“Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement.

Freidlar added: “Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.”

Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season.

As per the synopsis, season one tells the tale: When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty.

Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

Guy Ritchie serves as an executive producer and will return as a director in Season Two to direct the first episode of the season.

The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures leads physical production for Young Sherlock.

--IANS

dc/

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Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season