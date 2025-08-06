August 06, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

Guru Randhawa says his latest track ‘Azul’ brings a fresh twist to gen z music

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa has opened up about his latest track “Azul,” describing it as a refreshing blend of old-school charm and Gen Z energy.

The singer revealed that the song brings something unexpected to today’s music scene. Speaking about his latest track, Randhawa shared, “Azul is something unexpected in the world of music. It carries a very fresh old-school vibe with a Gen Z appeal. I’m feeling immensely glad to have teamed up with Anshika Pandey, and she's a full package of energy. Overall, it was an incredible experience, and the full team had a whole lot of fun shooting Azul.”

The singer took to his Instagram handle to share his latest peppy number and wrote, “AZUL | Out Now on YouTube and all Streaming Platforms!”

For “Azul,” Guru Randhawa has teamed up with Anshika Pandey. Earlier, Guru had discovered new talent on social media and collaborated with them on his viral song “Sirra.”

Continuing his support for rising artists, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer has now teamed up with Anshika for his latest track, “Azul.” Impressed by her energetic dance moves, which she had earlier performed on his songs Qatal and Sirra, Guru noticed her video and expressed his interest in working with her by commenting on her post.

Of late, Guru Randhawa is making waves in the music world with his latest hits, including “The Po Po Song” in “Son of Sardaar 2,” “Qatal,” “Sirra,” and “Kithe Vasde Ne” from his independent album “Without Prejudice.”

Speaking about his track "Po Po,” Randhawa had earlier shared, “The Po Po song is my first collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and it was quite exciting to share the dance floor with him. The song is filled with infectious energy, and it also has Punjabi swag to it. I'm quite thrilled to be a part of the hit franchise of "Son of Sardaar," and I hope that the audiences find their groove with The Po Po Song.”

--IANS

ps/

