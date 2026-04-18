Gurmeet Choudhary wishes his 'best friend' Debina Bonnerjee as she turns a year older

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary wished his 'best friend' wife Debina Bonnerjee as she turned a year older on Saturday.

The 'Punar Vivaah' actor took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a short clip of her intimate birthday celebration with her loved ones. The clip showed Debina cutting her birthday cake with Gurmeet and their two lovely daughters - Lianna and Divisha by her side.

Thanking his stars for having Debina in her life, Gurmeet penned a heartfelt wish for his better half, saying, "Happy Birthday my love.

I don’t say this enough, but I truly don’t know how you do it all so beautifully.. like everything I feel lucky every day that life chose you for me. Not just as my wife, but as my best friend, my biggest strength..Love you so much (sic)."

For the unaware, Gurmeet and Debina first met back in 2006 during a talent hunt show, where they were both contestants.

Later on, the two even went on to work together in the television series "Ramayan," where they portrayed the roles of Ram and Sita. It was during the shoot that Gurmeet and Debina developed feelings for one another.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on 15 February 2011. They once again got married on 4 October 2021.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their daughter Lianna, on 3 April 2022. They became parents for the second time on 11 November 2022 with the arrival of their second daughter, Divisha.

As the two celebrated their wedding anniversary in February, Gurmeet, called Debinna, his 'Shakti' in an emotional social media post.

Sharing an insight into their anniversary celebration, the 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi' actor penned, "We’re still the ones we always look up to…With each other by each other’s side, the world feels safe, calm, and home…She is my Shakti…I am her calm…."

--IANS

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