Gurmeet Choudhary reveals his latest strategy to avoid fights with Debina at home.

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have opened up about why they agreed to be part of the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

The couple shared that their decision came from a fun place, aiming to enjoy the experience together and avoid any real-life arguments at home. When asked about the main reason for doing the show, Gurmeet told IANS that it was all in good fun and a way to avoid any real-life arguments with Debina. “For me, it was my wife. That’s the main reason. We are always out on shoots, and this was a chance for us to see each other for twenty-four hours straight—even if it means having a fight. And if we fight in front of the camera, at least there’s no fight at home, because honestly, I don’t have the courage to argue with Debina at home.”

Debina added, “For me, the reason was that I don’t usually get the chance to work with Gurmeet daily. Right now, Gurmeet is away from television, so at least we are together on this show, working with each other. That was the sole reason—we get to spend time together and have so much fun.”

Revealing what attracted him the most about participating in this show, Gurmeet stated, “Life has become very real for me. Earlier, celebrities would only show what they wanted to, and to some extent, it’s still the same. But here, no one forces you to say anything. Whatever you share is on your own terms. This show is set in a fun zone; it’s not serious at all. In today’s world, there’s already so much seriousness. Families can sit together and enjoy one or two hours of pure entertainment. Life is evolving, and now, authenticity matters more than make-up or appearances. I thought, why not be real and let people have fun?.”

The upcoming couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" will be hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui. The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on August 2, featuring a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

--IANS

ps/