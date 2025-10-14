Gulshan Devaiah: Rishabh Shetty has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has been receiving raise for his portrayal of King Kulashekara in Kantara: Chapter 1, has talked about actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty and said he has been one of the most “creatively fulfilling experiences” of his career.

Talking about how their connection began years before this film came into being, Gulshan shared that he and Rishabh Shetty first met in 2019, long before Kantara: Chapter 1 was even conceived.

Gulshan told IANS: “Rishabh met me through a common friend PD Satish Chandra and expressed his desire to work with me. I didn’t know who he was in 2019, but I liked meeting him very much. He was sincere, a lover of cinema, and very passionate about telling his stories.”

“I was immediately attracted by that energy. The first few projects discussed, in which I was to be a leading actor, didn’t work out for a variety of reasons,” he said.

Reflecting on this journey, Gulshan added: “When Rishabh and I first met , I remember we instantly connected as artists. There was a lot of mutual admiration and respect for each other’s work. We spoke about the idea of collaborating someday, and though we didn’t know in what capacity or when it would happen, there was a shared intention that something would bring us together.”

“That manifestation took shape in 2025 with Kantara: Chapter 1 & Working with Rishabh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. He's an exceptional storyteller, someone who approaches his stories with great passion, honesty,and sincerity. He leads by example and brings out the best in everyone around him.”

The actor said that their shared love for authenticity and meaningful storytelling made this collaboration very natural.

Gulshan concluded: “Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just a film; it’s a testament to what happens when artists from different journeys come together with one vision to create something that stays with the audience long after the lights go out.”

