July 23, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Gulbarga Mystics to face Mangaluru Dragons in season opener of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20  

Gulbarga Mystics to face Mangaluru Dragons in season opener of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Bengaluru from August 11.

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Gulbarga Mystics will take on Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match of the 4th edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, scheduled to commence on August 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as per the schedule for the much-awaited T20 franchise league announced here on Wednesday.

The second clash of the opening day will feature reigning champions Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters in a repeat of the previous edition’s final. Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers will open their campaign against the Shivamogga Lions on 12 August.

All 34 matches of the two-week tournament will be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans can look forward to double-header action throughout the league phase, promising high-octane entertainment every day.

The playoffs will begin on August 26, with Qualifier I and the Eliminator scheduled for the same day. Qualifier II will be played on August 27, followed by the Final on August 28.

Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3.15 pm, while evening fixtures will start at 7.15 pm.

The six franchises boast several star players, including Karun Nair and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers), Shreyas Gopal (Mangaluru Dragons), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Gulbarga Mystics), and Vasuki Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa (Shivamogga Lions).

The previous edition was a remarkable success, with over 39 million viewers reached via broadcast and OTT platforms, while generating more than 54 million views across social media.

The broadcast partners for the tournament are Star Sports 1 English and Star Sports 1 Kannada, with FanCode as the exclusive OTT partner.

In the 2024 edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Mysore Warriors defeated Bengaluru Blasters by 45 runs.

In the inaugural edition, Gulbarga Mystics won by 11 runs against Bengaluru Blasters, while in the second edition in 2023, Hubli Tigers defeated Mysuru Warriors by 8 runs.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions during World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Northampton, England, on Wednesday.

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kamboj on Test debut at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kmaboj on Test debut

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'