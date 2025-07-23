Gulbarga Mystics to face Mangaluru Dragons in season opener of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20  

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Gulbarga Mystics will take on Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match of the 4th edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, scheduled to commence on August 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as per the schedule for the much-awaited T20 franchise league announced here on Wednesday.

The second clash of the opening day will feature reigning champions Mysore Warriors against the Bengaluru Blasters in a repeat of the previous edition’s final. Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers will open their campaign against the Shivamogga Lions on 12 August.

All 34 matches of the two-week tournament will be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans can look forward to double-header action throughout the league phase, promising high-octane entertainment every day.

The playoffs will begin on August 26, with Qualifier I and the Eliminator scheduled for the same day. Qualifier II will be played on August 27, followed by the Final on August 28.

Afternoon matches are scheduled to begin at 3.15 pm, while evening fixtures will start at 7.15 pm.

The six franchises boast several star players, including Karun Nair and Manish Pandey (Mysore Warriors), Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters), Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar (Hubli Tigers), Shreyas Gopal (Mangaluru Dragons), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Gulbarga Mystics), and Vasuki Koushik and Vidwath Kaverappa (Shivamogga Lions).

The previous edition was a remarkable success, with over 39 million viewers reached via broadcast and OTT platforms, while generating more than 54 million views across social media.

The broadcast partners for the tournament are Star Sports 1 English and Star Sports 1 Kannada, with FanCode as the exclusive OTT partner.

In the 2024 edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Mysore Warriors defeated Bengaluru Blasters by 45 runs.

In the inaugural edition, Gulbarga Mystics won by 11 runs against Bengaluru Blasters, while in the second edition in 2023, Hubli Tigers defeated Mysuru Warriors by 8 runs.

