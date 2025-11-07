Gujarat's Lift Pipeline tech boosts irrigation across 1.39 lakh acres in tribal belt

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) The Gujarat government has implemented the innovative Lift Pipeline Technology, revolutionising irrigation in remote and hilly areas. Over the past seven years, the Gujarat government has invested Rs 5,115 crore to bring irrigation to more than 1,39,510 acres of farmland in tribal belts.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has accelerated the use of this modern irrigation technique, spending over Rs 2,212 crore in just the last three years (2023–2025).

During the preceding four years (2019–2022), Rs 2,903 crore was invested to expand irrigation facilities and improve water accessibility for farmers in tribal zones.

Highlighting the government's focus on tribal development and agricultural growth, Gujarat's Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel said: "Agriculture and farmers' prosperity remain among our foremost priorities. Our visionary leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had introduced the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. Through this initiative and the adoption of lift pipeline technology, we have successfully ensured year-round irrigation in 708 villages across six tribal districts. Under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0, several major projects worth Rs 3,779 crore are underway to provide irrigation to an additional 1,44,164 acres of farmland in the remaining tribal areas, which will be completed within the stipulated timeframe."

The Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has proven to be a game-changer for tribal communities. Before the introduction of the lift pipeline system, irrigation in these areas was erratic and limited, leaving farmers vulnerable to uncertain rainfall. Today, thanks to this initiative, farmers enjoy year-round access to water, enabling them to cultivate multiple crops annually. This has not only improved their agricultural output but also enhanced their income, lifestyle, and overall quality of life.

Building on the success of the first phase, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 aims to extend these benefits to all tribal regions, with several new projects currently in progress.

Lift pipeline technology is particularly effective in regions where the water source lies below the level of farmland such as hilly or arid areas. The system uses a network of pipelines and pumping mechanisms to lift water from reservoirs or rivers to higher altitudes, ensuring a steady and controlled supply directly to the fields.

This modern irrigation method minimises water wastage, as water is delivered through closed pipes rather than open channels. It also reduces manual labor, enhances water efficiency, and boosts crop yield through consistent irrigation.

