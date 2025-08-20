August 20, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

Gujarat’s auto sector grows at 16.4 pc; sets sights on EV leadership

Gujarat’s auto sector grows at 16.4 pc; sets sights on EV leadership

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (IANS) North Gujarat is fast becoming an epicentre of India’s automotive revolution, powered by the manufacturing strength of Suzuki Motors’ Gujarat plant, which has an annual capacity of 7.5 lakh car units, as issued by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

At the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), the state will showcase not only new investment opportunities in the automobile and allied sectors but also its journey toward transforming into an international automotive hub.

In a move that signals the next phase of growth, Suzuki Motors has announced a Rs 3,200-crore investment to establish its fourth production line dedicated to boosting electric vehicle (EV) output.

Officials say this will not only expand the state’s manufacturing capacity but also accelerate Gujarat’s role in India’s electric mobility transition. The journey began with a wave of international investments between 2012 and 2015, when auto majors chose Gujarat as their base.

A major milestone came in 2014, when Suzuki signed an MoU to set up a mega manufacturing unit. Since then, the company has continued to expand in the state, creating significant employment and giving a major push to the auto-component industry in the Mehsana region.

Today, Suzuki’s Gujarat facility is one of the largest automobile manufacturing plants in the country. Gujarat’s strategic location and robust port infrastructure have further strengthened its status as a global export hub.

In 2024, the state contributed nearly Rs 3,459 crore worth of automobile exports, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE, and Chile among its key destinations.

The investment momentum has also been strong. In FY 2022–23, Gujarat’s automobile sector attracted Rs 29,700 crore in investments, reflecting a robust 16.4 per cent CAGR over the last five years. The Mandal–Becharaji Special Investment Region (SIR) has now firmly established itself as a major auto-industrial cluster.

Adding to the momentum, Suzuki Motor Corporation recently unveiled two mega announcements: a Rs 7,300-crore battery plant for EVs and a Rs 3,100-crore EV manufacturing facility. Both projects are expected to further cement Gujarat’s reputation as India’s EV hub.

--IANS

janvi/dan

LATEST NEWS

Haryana, UP, Odisha, Punjab win their respective matches and advanced into the semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Punjab advance into semis

Venkatesh Prasad, Shanta Rangaswamy launch Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election manifesto with ‘revival of KSCA’ as main agenda. in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Venkatesh Prasad, Shanta Rangaswamy launch KSCA election manifesto with ‘revival of KSCA’ agenda

Seema sets meet record in women's 5000m on the opening day of the Senior National Inter-State Athletics at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo credit: RFI

Meet records tumble in women's 5000m, men's pole vault in Senior National Inter-State Athletics

Eco-friendly Ganeshas replace PoP idols in Gujarat village’s green festive push

Eco-friendly Ganeshas replace PoP idols in Gujarat village’s green festive push

Powered by PM scheme, Saharsa women lead a homegrown food enterprise

Powered by PM scheme, Saharsa women lead a homegrown food enterprise

Sonam Kapoor says 'Mama loves you to the moon and back' as son Vayu turns 3

Sonam Kapoor says 'Mama loves you to the moon and back' as son Vayu turns 3

Heightened security likely for grudge match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Premier League: Heightened security likely for grudge match between Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's vision as a director: 'I am lucky to be a part of this show'

Kiraak Hyderabad storm into final with win over MP Hathodas in the Pro Panja League Season 2 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League: Kiraak Hyderabad storm into final with win over MP Hathodas

Possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting in near future extremely low: Former State Department official

Possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting in near future extremely low: Former State Department official