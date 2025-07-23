Gujarat: Under SPREE scheme, employers getting registered themselves with ESIC

Ahmedabad, July 23 (IANS) The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has rolled out the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE). Under this scheme, unregistered employers are getting themselves registered with the ESIC.

The registration window for the scheme will remain in force till 31st December. It is mandatory for all industries employing more than 10 workers to register with ESIC.

Many industries in the city were not registered for whatever reason till last year, but this year, the picture is set to change.

All private companies and factories have been given time till December 31, by which they will have to get themselves registered with ESIC.

ESIC Regional Director of Ahmedabad, Hemant Kumar Pandey, said that the SPREE scheme was launched on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Employers and employees who have not been covered under ESIC can get covered under this scheme. No contribution or record will be sought for the period before the date of registration.

He said that ESIC has started medical colleges. This year, it was announced that 10 medical colleges will be opened. One of these medical colleges has been opened in Ahmedabad. In this, the children of beneficiary employees are admitted to the medical college and are also being provided education by paying up to Rs 2,000 per month.

Apart from this, if an employee suffers from a serious illness, ESIC will bear the cost of his medicine and treatment. Now all employees will also get the benefits of cashless health services under ESIC.

“There are 11 hospitals and 103 dispensaries running in Gujarat. We have tied up with private hospitals for the facilities which are not available in our hospital or dispensary,” he said.

He further informed that apart from medical benefits, a cash benefit will also be given.

“If an employee is unable to go to work during a long illness and his employer does not pay salary, then ESIC will pay the salary for that many days. Along with this, it will also make arrangements for free treatment,” he said.

--IANS

mr/uk