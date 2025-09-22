Gujarat: Navratri pandals echo with 'Operation Sindoor' theme in Surat 

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (IANS) As the nation celebrates the auspicious festival of Navratri beginning on Monday, the people in Gujarat are gearing up for the garba celebrations. Preparations are underway at various places in Surat and other districts of the state.

One of the major attractions this year is the erection of Garba pandals, with major thrust on Operation Sindoor, seeking to emphasise and celebrate our forces’ bravery in punishing the perpetrators of terror.

Many puja committees in Surat have prepared attractive pandals, with most of them, centered around India’s decisive military operation against Pakistan - Operation Sindoor.

The pandals depict figures like Rafale fighter jets and rocket launchers in the background and this has rightfully caught the attention of visitors as well as on onlookers. These pandals are also gearing up to celebrate the garba festival, with devotees already performing to the tunes.

A couple of doctors, participating in the garba event spoke to IANS and shared their experience of how they were raring to celebrate the moment in a special way, this year.

A large number of doctors from different areas of the city participated in Garba dance, organized by the Doctors and Medical Association in Surat.

Dr. Deepak Patel said that the Operation Sindoor enhanced the country's honor and that is why they chose to celebrate it in the name of brave soldiers.

Dr. Deepti Patel said that the pooja and Garba are being performed in honor of the soldiers on 'Operation Sindoor' theme.

“What the Indian Army achieved during daring operation has never been done before, which is why we are praying to Goddess Durga to protect the brave soldiers,” she said.

Dr. Nikunj Vithalani, the organiser of Garba and head of Doctors' Association, said that this time three associations have jointly organized the Garba.

“A special puja is being performed for the brave soldiers who not only took revenge but also brought Pakistan to its knees for cowardly terror act against our people,” he said.

--IANS

mr/pgh