Gujarat govt aiding citizens in healthcare with Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) As Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government completes four years in power, the state support in healthcare services has stood out as its defining achievement. Through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the state government is extending financial assistance to citizens who cannot afford expensive treatments during critical and life-threatening illnesses.

In the last four years, an assistance of Rs 84.29 crore has been approved for 3,761 citizens, reflecting the state government’s commitment to the health and well-being of the people. A few instances are mentioned below.

Rs 3.58 lakh assistance to MBBS student for cochlear implant

Hetvi Shah, a 21-year-old MBBS student from Vadodara, required support for a cochlear implant. With her reduced hearing ability, the absence of proper treatment could have seriously affected both her education and future career. The Apex Speech and Hearing Clinic in Vadodara estimated the cost of the implant at Rs 5.97 lakh, which posed a heavy financial burden on her family.

Recognising her situation, CM Patel approved special financial assistance of Rs 3.58 lakh.

Her father, Sandip Shah, shared: “We came to know about CMRF from our relatives and also read in a newspaper that aid is available for cochlear implants under this scheme. We approached the officials, submitted the required documents, and after verification, our request for Rs 3.58 lakh was approved. We received the payment within two months, which eased our financial burden and helped my daughter to receive the device. This scheme is truly one of a kind, as there is no other scheme that offers such support. More people should be made aware of it."

71-year-old Hajabhai Khunti gets cancer treatment support

Hajabhai Jetabhai Khunti, a 71-year-old resident of Ahmedabad, was diagnosed with cancer. The estimated cost of his treatment at HCG Aastha Cancer Care Hospital was Rs 8.50 lakh, quite a huge amount for a middle-class family.

Considering his financial condition and the seriousness of his illness, the Chief Minister approved special financial assistance of Rs 2.83 lakh for his treatment. Hajabhai shared, “We received the much-needed financial support from the state government at the right time. My operation was successful, and my health has improved significantly. I still have to visit the hospital regularly for follow-ups, but the help from CMRF has given us peace of mind. I am truly grateful to the Chief Minister and the state government for their support.”

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has become a vital source of both financial and emotional support for those in need.

In critical cases, when the life-threatening conditions make the treatment untenable for middle-class families and their PMJAY funding gets exhausted, the CMRF comes to their rescue. In these situations, the Gujarat government stands firmly by its citizens, providing necessary financial assistance through CMRF.

