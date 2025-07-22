Gujarat: Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyaan a big success, over 1.10 lakh tribals benefit in 15 days drive

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan (DAJA), one of the largest tribal empowerment campaigns, has turned out to be a big success, with more than 1.10 lakh beneficiaries, particularly those from tribal communities, having registered themselves in a fortnight.

A campaign was launched by the Gujarat government from June 30 to July 15, which saw more than 750 scheme-oriented camps organised in various districts.

In just 15 days, more than 1.10 lakh tribal beneficiaries from 21 districts were provided the benefits of 22 scheme-oriented services at their doorsteps. More than 5 lakh tribal brothers and sisters participated in it.

Briefing about the campaign's success, Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor said that this abhiyaan was initiated across the country, including Gujarat, to fulfil the resolve of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabki Bhagidari’ for the development of tribals and also to extend the benefits of public welfare schemes to tribal families.

Through Dharti Aba Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan in 21 districts of Gujarat, various government departments have provided Aadhar cards to 22,226 citizens of the tribal community, Ayushman Bharat cards to 22,287, benefits to 13,962 farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and ration cards to 11,313 citizens.

He further informed that the benefits of Poshan Abhiyan was given to 9,648 people, caste certificate to 8,207 people, caste certificate cards to 8,230 tribal families, pension scheme to 3,724 people, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana to 2,765 people, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana to 1,829 people, PM Jan Dhan Yojana to 1,352 people, PM Matru Vandana Yojana to 1,382 people.

“Under the scheme, 1,075 people benefit from PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 1,097 from PM Ujjwala Yojana, 798 from Kisan Credit Card, 652 from PM Vishwakarma, 255 from Standup India Yojana,” he said.

Apart from this, 20,941 sickle cell tests and 4,054 TB cases were conducted in the tribal belt.

Minister of State for Tribal Development Kunwarji Bhai Halpati supervised the program and encouraged the officers, employees and tribal beneficiaries involved in the campaign.

The nationwide 'Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyaan’ was launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Lord Birsa Munda'.

The campaign focuses on the emancipation and empowerment of the tribal community by bringing them into the mainstream.

During the campaign, special camps are organised to provide them benefits of health cards, ration cards, caste certificates, Aadhaar cards, land verification cards, housing schemes, means of self-employment, electricity benefits, etc., at their doorsteps.

