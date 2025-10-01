October 01, 2025 10:16 PM हिंदी

Gujarat CM offers prayers as Sardar Sarovar dam flows to full capacity, inspects Ekta Day parade preparations

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Wednesday and offered prayers to the sacred river Narmada on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami of Sharad Navratri, the festival worshipping the primordial power of the Universe.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam recently flowed to its full capacity, for the sixth time since its inauguration in 2017.

“The water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam reached its peak level of 138.68 meters, or 455 feet, symbolising the agricultural revolution and revolution in Gujarat,” said a government release.

The Chief Minister performed ‘Jal Pujan’ with Vedic chanting in a joyous atmosphere and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of residents.

Gujarat CM also took to his social media and wrote, “On the auspicious day of Mahanavami of Navratri festival, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam of the Narmada Yojana, the lifeline of Gujarat, reached its maximum of 138.68 meters. I went to Ektanagar and offered my respects to the water of Mother Narmada and worshipped it with the chanting of Vedic mantras.”

Notably, the dam provides drinking water to over 4 crore people of Gujarat, including 10,453 villages, 190 cities and seven municipal corporations.

The Chief Minister also inspected preparations for the Ekta Day parade at the Statue of Unity and interacted with the visitors there, receiving their feedback.

Ekta Diwas Parade is organised every year on October 31, which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“This year, the Ekta Parade is to be held on the special occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb, so I visited the parade venue and obtained details of the various programmes planned for the celebration of Ekta Day from the officials and also provided necessary guidance,” CM Patel informed in a post on X.

