Gujarat CM expresses gratitude to armed forces, makes contribution for their welfare

Gandhinagar, Dec 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel saluted the nation's bravehearts on the Armed Forces Flag Day for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland and contributed for the well-being of their families.

At an event attended by retired officers from the Armed Forces, the Gujarat CM expressed gratitude to the soldiers, their bravery and sacrifice for keeping the country safe and secure, by laying down their own lives.

Gujarat CM's office took to X to share images of the meeting, organised to salute the fallen soldiers for their martyrdom and to those serving ones, for their selfless service to the motherland.

"On the occasion of today's Armed Forces Flag Day, Gujarat CM expressed gratitude towards the brave soldiers of the Army and Armed Forces who attained martyrdom by sacrificing their lives in dedication to the nation's defence, by contributing to the welfare of the families of those dutiful personnel," it said in the post.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Krishnadeep Singh and officials from the Soldiers Welfare and Rehabilitation Board were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also made a voluntary contribution to the armed forces welfare fund, a symbolic gesture that will inspire others to follow suit.

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi also took to his X handle to express gratitude to the armed forces.

"Salute to the amazing courage, valour, and dedication of our brave soldiers who are always devoted to protecting the motherland on Armed Forces Flag Day," Sanghavi said, while appealing to people to take a step forward and contribute to the honour and welfare of the families of the armed forces.

Notably, the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7, to pay tributes to the martyrs and personnel in uniform who safeguard the country's pride.

