Gujarat Budget increased to Rs 4.08 lakh crore; 65 pc allocated for development: CM

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Gujarat’s Budget for 2026–27 has been set at Rs 4.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 10.2 per cent increase over the previous year, with 65 per cent of the total expenditure earmarked for developmental spending.

The Budget was presented in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Kanu Desai.

Reacting to the Budget, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it advances the state’s growth trajectory without introducing any new taxes.

“This Budget takes forward the state’s continuous development journey without placing any additional tax burden on citizens,” he said, adding that 39 per cent of the outlay has been allocated to capital expenditure to accelerate infrastructure expansion through prudent financial management.

Patel said the Budget rests on five pillars — social security, human resource development, infrastructure, economic development and green growth — and reflects a framework of trust-based governance and a human-centric economy.

He stated that special emphasis has been placed on empowering the poor, youth, farmers and women.

Over Rs 64,000 crore, accounting for 20 per cent of the total allocation, has been set aside for education, sports, art and culture. “To build an educated, skilled and future-ready youth force, Rs 226 crore has been provided for the ‘Namo Gujarat Skill and Employment Mission’,” Patel said.

He added that 19 per cent of the Budget has been allocated for health and social services, while 11 per cent has been earmarked for agriculture, irrigation, water resources and urban development.

Highlighting environmental commitments, the Chief Minister said more than Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated under the Green Budget.

“Responding to the Prime Minister’s call for green growth, we have made significant provisions to strengthen sustainable development,” he said.

In the year marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the state has allocated more than Rs 35,000 crore for tribal development.

Patel said a lift irrigation scheme covering 51,480 hectares across 18 talukas in four tribal districts has been planned, and five new GIDC estates will be set up in tribal regions to create employment opportunities locally.

The Budget also provides more than Rs 1,200 crore to develop sports infrastructure and modern transport facilities to prepare Ahmedabad as an Olympic-ready city after securing the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games.

Patel credited the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for the hosting opportunity.

Further allocations include Rs 800 crore for the Gujarat High-Speed Corridor, Rs 600 crore for climate-resilient and new-technology roads, and more than Rs 850 crore for artificial intelligence and digital governance initiatives, including a Data Fusion Centre and a Centre of Excellence.

Around Rs 7,000 crore has been earmarked for six Regional Economic Master Plans aimed at ensuring balanced economic growth and advancing the roadmap towards Viksit Gujarat @2047.

Patel congratulated Finance Minister Desai and his team, stating that the Budget would enable citizens to take pride in the state’s continued development.

--IANS

mys/uk