June 19, 2026 2:36 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, June 18 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has added an advanced CO2 laser machine worth Rs two crore to its ENT department, expanding access to advanced surgical treatment for thousands of patients who rely on the state's largest government healthcare institution.

The machine was inaugurated on Thursday by Gujarat Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister Darshana Vaghela and Ahmedabad West MP Dinesh Makwana at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The equipment was procured through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi thanked the state government, central government, AAI, MP Dinesh Makwana and other supporting organisations for facilitating the project.

He said the addition of the advanced technology would strengthen the hospital's healthcare services and provide world-class ENT treatment to patients seeking care at government facilities.

“The advanced machine will allow thousands of patients receiving treatment in government hospitals to benefit from world-class ENT care and will further enhance the healthcare capabilities of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital,” Dr Joshi said.

The CO2 laser system is used globally in ear, nose and throat surgery and allows doctors to perform procedures involving the throat, voice box, nose, ears and oral cavity with greater precision.

Hospital officials said the technology is expected to reduce blood loss during surgery, improve accuracy in complex procedures, and shorten patients' recovery times.

The machine will also support specialised treatment for vocal cord disorders and improve surgical management of throat cancers and tumours.

Officials said the technology would shorten hospital stays and help surgeons perform delicate procedures more safely and effectively.

According to the hospital, the facility will make advanced ENT treatment available within the public healthcare system, allowing patients from low- and middle-income backgrounds to access services that are often associated with private hospitals.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, one of Gujarat's largest tertiary-care government institutions, expects the installation to significantly increase the treatment capacity of its ENT department and benefit thousands of patients annually.

Doctors, health officials, representatives of social organisations and members of the public attended the inauguration ceremony.

--IANS

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Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital gets CO2 laser machine for ENT surgeries