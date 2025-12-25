Gujarat CM launches Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) Reinforcing Gujarat’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Gujarat Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2025 at a state-level function held in Gandhinagar.

The launch coincided with the nationwide observance of Good Governance Day on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The policy reflects Gujarat’s strong policy vision towards building a clean, resilient and future-ready energy system, with a sharp focus on renewable energy, battery storage and emerging technologies to accelerate green growth.

It has been framed under the guidance of the Chief Minister, with leadership from Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State Kaushik Vekariya, to address climate change challenges and ensure a faster transition to sustainable energy systems.

Aligned with India’s Panchamrit commitments, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047, the policy aims to position Gujarat as a globally competitive clean energy hub.

By promoting investments, innovation and grid stability, the policy seeks to build on the state’s leadership in the renewable energy sector and contribute significantly to India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

Gujarat has set an ambitious goal of surpassing 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

A key pillar of the RE Policy-2025 is the promotion and integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enable large-scale renewable energy integration and enhance grid stability. Grid-connected and co-located BESS projects with solar, wind and hybrid plants have been encouraged.

Strategic deployment of BESS for transmission support, grid ancillary services, distribution utilities and end consumers has been envisaged, with locations to be identified by GEDA in coordination with GETCO, SLDC and DISCOMs.

The policy introduces significant relaxations in commissioning timelines for renewable energy projects, particularly captive and third-party sale projects.

Commissioning timelines for evacuation infrastructure have been rationalised based on voltage levels instead of project capacity, with additional time granted for project and evacuation line commissioning to ease implementation.

In line with the National Repowering Policy, the RE Policy–2025 establishes a supportive framework for wind repowering and refurbishment. Existing wind turbine generators can be repowered or refurbished without mandatory dismantling, with timelines extended up to 24 months.

Incentives include extension of existing PPAs during the repowering period, waiver of transmission charges on unutilised capacity during transition, priority for enhanced renewable connectivity and relaxation in micro-siting norms.

The policy also enables on-demand renewable energy connectivity through the Akshay-Urja-Setu portal and supports new transmission projects in renewable-rich regions.

Provisions allowing ownership transfer of projects under previous policies and extension of timelines for already approved projects ensure continuity and investor confidence.

Significantly, the policy promotes emerging and innovative renewable energy technologies to diversify Gujarat’s clean energy portfolio.

These include ocean energy, geothermal energy, concentrated solar thermal (CST), building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), rail and road-integrated PV applications, agrivoltaics and vertical-axis wind turbines, which will be supported through pilot projects.

Additionally, the policy strengthens rooftop and distributed renewable energy, encourages private sector participation and startups, and integrates employment generation and skill development initiatives in the green energy sector.

Collectively, these measures aim to make Gujarat a stable, investor-friendly and future-ready renewable energy ecosystem.

