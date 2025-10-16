GST reform boosts sales and consumer confidence across markets

Raipur, Oct 16 (IANS) The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is having a visible impact across markets, with traders and consumers alike reporting significant benefits. Shopkeepers say the reduction in GST rates has led to a noticeable drop in prices, spurring consumer demand and resulting in higher sales volumes.

Ashish Agarwal, a local FMCG product seller in Raipur city, told IANS that his business has doubled compared to last Diwali. "The government has reduced taxes on everything from toothpaste to hair oil and baby diapers. Because of this, people are buying more than before," he said.

In the automobile sector, Aditya Sen, a sales executive in Raipur, said that the new GST rates have lowered vehicle prices, attracting a surge in buyers. "Sales have gone up sharply and the number of showroom inquiries has also increased," he added.

Residents have echoed similar sentiments. Rajat observed that prices have fallen considerably since the GST reform, drawing large crowds to the markets. Ritvik Mishra noted that "after the GST rate cuts, people are shopping in large numbers. It’s been almost a month since implementation, and this will give a big push to the economy".

Business owners say the benefits are being passed directly to customers. A local wholesaler said that lower GST has reduced wholesale prices, and retailers are ensuring that customers enjoy the full benefit. "We are seeing a very good response from buyers," he said.

In Surajpur, a resident shared that he purchased a refrigerator at a Rs 2,000 discount thanks to the revised GST rates. “The savings even allowed me to buy a new mixer,” he added with satisfaction.

Overall, the GST reform appears to be fueling consumer confidence, reviving market activity, and providing a festive boost to the economy ahead of the festive season.

--IANS

aps/vd